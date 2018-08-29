Did you Know? JP Dutta visited families of 1967 war soldiers before shooting Paltan

bollywood

Veteran film-maker JP Dutta visited the families to understand their nuances and the difficulties they went through during the war period and post that

JP Dutta

JP Dutta who believes in going an extra mile in making his projects look authentic, visited families of war soldiers of 1967.

Veteran film-maker JP Dutta visited the families to understand their nuances and the difficulties they went through during the war period and post that.

JP Dutta explained that trying to recreate those times today to shoot required a lot of research.

After treating the audience with India's most loved war dramas Border (1997) and LOC Kargil (2003), director J P Dutta will now be presenting his upcoming Paltan, completing India's biggest war trilogy.

Paltan showcases the story of the Indian forces battling a Chinese infiltration.

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border.

Zee Studios and J P Dutta Films' upcoming war drama Paltan starring an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Siddhant Kapoor amongst others, Paltan will complete India's biggest war trilogy.

Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, Paltan showcases an untold story of the Indian forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off a Chinese infiltration.

Renowned filmmaker J P Dutta returns to direction after 12 years with Paltan. The national-award-winning director had earlier treated the audience with war films like Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others.

With power-packed performances, the film promises to tell the riveting, untold story of the bravest of Indian soldiers who fought with their brothers next to them till the end.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by JP Dutta Films, 'Paltan' is directed by J. P. Dutta and is slated to release on 7th September.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal's Personal Trainer Accompanied During The Shoot Of Paltan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates