Did you know? Madhuri Dixit was filmmaker Siddharth Anand's first crush

Madhuri Dixit Nene has been ruling the hearts of many and while the actress is all set to feature in the Marathi film bucket list, she recently found an admirer in a reality show judge too



Siddharth Anand and Madhuri Dixit Nene

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand who is currently seen as a judge on the reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters says he loves actress Madhuri Dixit Nene for the charm she adds to her performance. The filmmaker confessed about his crush when the actress came on the sets of the show. She came to promote her forthcoming film Bucket List, read a statement to IANS.

"I am a huge fan of Madhuri. I fell in love with her charm and acting when I watched Dil at Bandra talkies. And after watching Tezaab, I had finally found my favourite actor," said Anand, who judges the reality show.



He further added that "I would watch the movie multiple times just to watch and admire her. I took piano classes to learn how to play the song Kehdo Ke Tum Ho Meri which till date remains my favourite song. Being a director, I am still not very well versed with the music of my own films. But I am confident that I can play this song correctly on a piano and even sing along."



Madhuri thanked the director for the praise. The episode with the actor will air on Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV. The show has had some big names as guests in the past, in fact, earlier this month Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor also appeared on the show to promote their latest film.

Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen on the big screen in 2014 in the film Gulab Gang and now she will be seen in the Marathi film Bucket List, she is also currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Kalank and is also reported to be seen in Total Dhamaal.

