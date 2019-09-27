Did you know Maria Sharapova wanted to be an architect?

Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova has revealed that she wanted to become an architect before taking up the sport.

"Growing up, I really wanted to be an architect. That was my real passion," Sharapova was quoted as saying by American lifestyle portal, PureWow.

Sharapova, 32, reckoned that she was fortunate to experience different kinds of architecture during her travels. "I think I acquired a certain taste and aesthetic while I was traveling because I understood what I didn't like more than what I liked," she explained.

"And then when I had the opportunity to build my own home, it was really a labour of love," she added.

