Did you know Natasha Poonawalla and Sonam Kapoor are besties?

Natasha Poonawalla wishes Sonam Kapoor on her 34th birthday

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with the Bollywood star, Sonam Kapoor to pour wishes on her birthday. Sonam Kapoor knows as the style icon of India turned 34 on June 9 and Natasha Poonawalla left a sweet message for her friend on social media.

View this post on Instagram Happy Happy Birthday S!!! Love you! A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) onJun 8, 2019 at 9:04pm PDT

Natasha Poonawalla, best known for her fashion sense and enticing personality is an eye catcher on social media and shared a picture of her with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. The duo looked gorgeous as they posed for a selfie. Natasha Poonawalla donned a black asymmetrical dress and accessorised with chunky black earring and a metallic ring. She completed her look with red lipstick and smokey eye shadow.

Recently, Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla, best known for her fashion sense and enticing personality is an eye catcher on social media. She recently shared some of her pictures on social media in an elegant evening gown and we can't get enough of it. Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of billionaire Adar Poonawalla took to Instagram to share a few pictures in a sultry black evening dress. In the pictures, Natasha Poonawalla is seen donning a full-length black dress with a funky snake print near the deep V neckline. She paired the dress with a classy white fur coat and completed the look with a high bun and a wine coloured lipstick. This look is definitely a thumbs up for an evening party or an occasion. This dress can also be worn as a cocktail dress for your ladies night out.

