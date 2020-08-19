Did you know Pandit Jasraj would not miss a single episode of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain?

Late Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj was a fan of Television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The late doyen of Hindustani classical music would not miss a single episode. In 2018, daughter Durga Jasraj surprised him by inviting the cast and crew of the show for his 88th birthday bash.

"Bapuji is fond of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Irrespective of where he is, he never misses any episode of the show. That's why I thought of surprising him," Durga was quoted in 2018.



Pandit Jasraj with daughter Durga Jasraj

Producer Binaifer Kohli, actors Rohitashv Gour and Deepesh Bhan and writer Manoj Santoshi made it special. He narrated his favourite scenes and the dialogue, "Sahi pakde hain."

Remembering his fond memories of the day, actor Rohitashv took to Instagram to share a picture, clicked on the sets. He wrote in the caption: "RIP ....Mera saubhagya raha ki mai Pandit a Jasraj ji se mil paya. Mujhe unhone Tiwariji kahekar jab bulaya tab meri khushi ka thikaana na raha. Legend aur mahaan Pandit Jasraj ji aur unke pariwar se milkar mai aur Rekha dhanya ho gaye. (I was lucky to have got an opportunity to meet Pandit Jasraj. My happiness knew no limits when he referred my name as 'Tiwari ji'. We were so pleased to meet the legend and his family)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohitashv Gour (@rohitashvgour) onAug 17, 2020 at 3:05pm PDT

Pandit Jasraj passed away on August 18, 2020. He was 90. His music career spanned over 80 years and in his illustrious career, he had been bestowed with multiple awards and recognitions, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhusan and Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian music. His teachings transcended boundaries and reached countries like the United States and Canada.

His training as a vocalist began at an early age and for his immense contribution to the world of music, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 1975, the Padma Bhushan in 1990, Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Classical Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, and Marwar Sangeet Ratna Award in 2014. In the year 2000, Pandit Jasraj was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.

