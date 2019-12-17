Did you know 'Pink' is Mumbai model Vaishnavi Andhale's favourite colour?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mumbai-based model Vaishnavi Andhale, who represented Maharashtra at Miss India 2019 has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. Recently, the 20-year-old model toom to Instagram and shared a picture of herself where she is seen donning her favourite colour.

On Monday, Vaishnavi took to the gram and shared a few pictures where the Miss India Maharashtra 2019 winner was seen flaunting her love for the colour pink. Donning a pink t-shirt, Vaishnavi can be seen posing by the windows of a leading hotel in Mumbai.



While sharing the pictures on Gram with her followers, Vaishnavi Andhale wrote: Comment your favourite colour using an emoji below! Mine is Pink always. The post which was shared nearly a day ago has garnered nearly 5,000 likes and still counting.



Hundreds of Gram users took to her post to share their views and even speak about their favourite colour. One user commented, "Very attractive," while another one said, "Looking sassy!!" A third user said, "Beautiful and pretty."



This isn't the first time that the young and upcoming model from Mumbai flaunted her love for the colour pink. Here are a few instances when Vaishnavi Andhale showed off her love for the pink colour.

When Vaishnavi Andhale showed off her love pink in a pretty ethnic outfit in hues of pastel pink.

When the 20-year-old model stunned in a sleeveless dress in hues of pink. She captioned the picture with cherry blossom and a colourful butterfly emoticon.

Posing amidst a scenic location, Vaishnavi Andhale opted for a one-shoulder lehenga choli in hues of pink, Vaishnavi complimented her stunning ensemble with minimal makeup, nude lipstick and a pair of bangles.

