Did you know Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle dated golfer Rory McIlroy?

A news book on Meghan Markle's love life before Prince Harry, has named Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy, 28, among the former actor's past romances. The book Harry and Meghan - The Love Story, by Emily Herbert, is a tell-all about the actor's friendships with well-known names, reported Irish Central.

Markle, 36, who is set to marry Harry on May 19 at Windsor Castle, ended her marriage to film producer Trevor Engelson in 2013. She then struck up a friendship with a Canadian ice-hockey star Michael Del Zotto.

In 2014, she took the ice bucket challenge with Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy. The golfer nominated her to take the challenge which she accepted, and he threw a bucket of ice over her head. The pair was later spotted enjoying dinner together in Dublin, but confirmed they were just friends. Markle though denied her relationship with McIlroy.

