Did you know Priyanka Chopra is a spiritual person?

Priyanka Chopra said that she is a very spiritual person, but stressed spirituality was a different personal experience for different individuals



Priyanka Chopra

At the release of the book 'Corporate Yogi' authored by Arvind Lal - the owner and promoter of Dr. Lal Pathlabs - and published by Harper Collins, Priyanka Chopra, recalling her days at her guru's ashram, revealed that the author and she were disciples of the same guru who stressed on love, compassion and truth above all things. Chopra said that she was a very spiritual person, but stressed spirituality was a different personal experience for different individuals.

The book release was followed by a panel discussion with the author and noted writer Gurcharan Das, moderated by renowned cricket commentator Dr Narottam Puri. Citing the example of the latest gang rape allegedly by an MLA and his aides and the custodial death of the victim's father, Lal said that such in indents showed "something is wrong with our society and it needs to be cured".

Priyanka Chopra flew down to India to attend a UNICEF event in New Delhi. PC has been associated with UNICEF for over a decade now. A source told mid-day, "PeeCee is in India for merely 16 hours. She has to be back on set in Dublin to shoot an action sequence for the show. Since she is taking two days' leave, she will have to make up for the lost time in the course of the week."

