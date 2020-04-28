Did you know Rajesh Khanna graced the wedding reception of Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita from Ramayan?

A lot of Bollywood filmmakers and actors have said that the legacy of Hindi Cinema will now be split into pre-Corona and post-Corona. And during this lockdown, nobody will forget the fact that it was all also the time when we got the opportunity to see some unseen and amazing throwback pictures of Television and Bollywood celebrities. Joining the bandwagon is Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia.

For all those who grew up in the 90s, this picture will surely put a smile on your face. But here's a genuine question- How many of you knew that Superstar Rajesh Khanna also graced her wedding reception? In case you feel it's not true, here's some proof.

Have a look at the picture right here:

Such was the legacy of the TV show that they all got a call from the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and he personally wanted to meet the team and facilitate them. And the actress even took to her Instagram account to share a picture with him, have a look:

Ramayan and Mahabharat were truly historic in their own ways, and the reruns have been phenomenal with never-seen-before TRPs. Well, as they say- Old Is Gold!

