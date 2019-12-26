Did you know? Saif Ali Khan signed Jawaani Jaaneman after rejecting 500 scripts?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

For the past more than two decades, Saif Ali Khan has carved a niche for himself by playing various versatile roles with ease. The Love Aaj Kal actor will be seen playing a different role in Jawaani Jaaneman which unites him with Tabu along with debutant Alaya F. The makers of his upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman released a video where we can see Saif going through as many as 500 scritps before deciding that "Iss baar kuch different nahi karte (I don't want to do anything different)."

Check out the video here:

This video of Saif along with his posters, that were released earlier, has piqued everyone's interest so much so that it has become a talking point on social media. The movie poster is quite suggestive as Saif is seen lying on the bed with bottles of alcohol around him with two ladies the background.

The film has been preponed with yet another release date. Jawaani Jaaneman which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres earlier on January 31, 2020.

The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F, who is quite the social media star already. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.

Jawaani Jaaneman is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and is set to release on January 31, 2020.

