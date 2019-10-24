Did you know Salman Khan cancelled his marriage five-six days before the due date? Here's why

There has been a lot of talk about Salman Khan's marriage. The actor has been linked with several celebrities in the past, and there were also talks of him tying the knot. However, still today the superstar remains the most eligible bachelor of the industry. However, not many of them know that the Bodyguard actor was about to get married in 1999. But, five or six days before the marriage, he got cold feet and called the whole thing off.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed the secret during an interaction on The Kapil Sharma Show. He appeared on the show for the promotion of his upcoming film, Housefull 4. Hindustan Times quoted the producer as saying, "Salman had gotten an attack in 1999 of getting married. He already had a girl, I had to find one for myself. Salman's father’s birthday is on November 18, so we had decided to tie the knot on the same date."

He added, "Everything was set, even cards were sent out. Just six or five days before the due date, he said 'I don't have the mood.' After changing his mind, he came on stage during my marriage and whispered in my ears. 'There is a car outside, take it and run away'."

Wonder, who that woman was?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen in his third instalment of Dabangg 3 reprising his role of Chulbul Pandey. The film, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeep, marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. The young actress will play the role of a younger Chulbul Pandey's love interest.

The makers released the trailer of the much-anticipated movie on Wednesday. Salman looks fresher and more furious than before in the trailer. The battle with the antagonists in the first two films stemmed out of ego clashes and superiority complex; things turn a lot more personal and tragic this time, with a love triangle clearly visible in the narrative.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

