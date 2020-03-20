Did you know Shraddha Kapoor was offered a film with Salman Khan at the age of 16?

For a newcomer, it is a dream come true to share screen space with superstar Salman Khan. However, you will be surprised to know that Shraddha Kapoor, who has established herself as a successful actress in Bollywood, refused to work with the superstar during her early years.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shraddha revealed that she was offered a film with Salman when she was 16-years-old. However, she said no to the project because she wanted to focus on her studies at that point in time. She said, "However, I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don't think getting offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan."

Shraddha made her Bollywood debut with a brief role in the 2010 film Teen Patti and followed it with her first leading role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End (2011). She gained wide recognition in Aashiqui 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She followed it with a series of commercial hits like Ek Villain, Heropanti, ABCD 2 and action drama Baaghi.

She was last seen in the third instalment of Baaghi which reunited her with Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film released on March 6 and has done well at the box-office despite Coronavirus and the examination period. She will now be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next directorial.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates