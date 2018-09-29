Did you know Sunny Leone's addiction is something everyone would relate to RN!

bollywood

Sunny Leone got candid with midday digital and we are sure, you'll watch this one more than once

Sunny Leone

The most googled actress of Bollywood, Sunny Leone got candid with midday digital and we are sure, you'll watch this one more than once. Karenjit Kaur, aka Sunny Leone is one such diva one can never stop drooling over.

Sunny Leone has revealed it all in this interview, and we are sure you'll love her more than ever. From her favourite bedroom line to her special powers, sunny replied to all our questions like a boss! When we asked what she is addicted to, her reply "Social media and web series" with a smirk made our heart skip a beat. Well, a lot of them could actually relate to this one at least. We also asked what she really wishes to erase from her memory, and her quick answer about deleting the entire chunks of her guilt-free-pizza-hogging-sessions left us in splits. Want to know more? Watch the entire video attached below.

If it's not her cuteness that will make you fall head over heels for this Canadian-American beauty, then you really need to check this video right away.

Also Read: Sunny Leone's Show In Bengaluru Faces Opposition Again

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates