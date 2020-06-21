Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput bought his first bike from the money he earned by giving tuition?
A picture from 2006 resurfaced online where Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen sitting on a yellow sports bike. However, this picture has an very interesting and inspiring backstory
Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.
Rajput was an explosive actor, he was an outsider, he started from scratch and reached the skies of success and stardom. However, apart from being a genius at mind, the actor had a fascination for bikes and luxury cars. Recently, a picture from 2006 resurfaced online where Sushant can be seen sitting on a yellow sports bike.
But, this picture has a very interesting and inspiring backstory. Apparently, the actor used to give tuition lessons to students aiming to get admission in engineering courses. He bought this Honda bike from the earnings through the tuitions.
We stumbled upon Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback picture from his Facebook page, where he is seen posing with his brand new bike. The best part about this picture is that Sushant bought it with the money he earned by giving tuitions to engineering students. ðÂÂÂ #SushantSinghRajput
Isn't this inspiring?
Before this, list of his dreams which he wanted to achieve in his life had gone viral on social media. In September 2019, Sushant had shared a list of his dreams which he wanted to achieve in his life. Post his death, social media users widely shared his "dream list" remembering the cheerful actor. In the post, Sushant had dreamed of learning to fly a plane, playing a cricket match left-handed, travelling through Europe by train and sending 100 kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA. Sushant had deep interest in Astronomy. His wish list also included charting trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn for a week and diving in a blue-hole.
My 50 DREAMS & counting...! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
————————
1. Learn how to Fly a Plane âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ
3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
6. Play tennis with a Champion ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾
7. Do a Four Clap ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Push-Up ! (1/6) ... pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6
8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
9. Dive in a Blue-hole
10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment
11. Plant 1000 Trees
12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel
13. Send ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA
14. Meditate in Kailash pic.twitter.com/x4jVGp4UJS
15. Play Poker with a Champ— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
16. Write a Book
17. Visit CERN
18. Paint aurora borealis
19. Attend another NASA workshop
20. 6 pack abs in 6 months
21. Swim in Cenotes
22. Teach Coding to visually impaired
23. Spend a Week in a Jungle
24. Understand Vedic Astrology
25. Disneyland pic.twitter.com/SImtmgMAcm
Speaking about his journey, the actor started off his journey in showbiz by joining Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group. He was part of the group for two and a half years. At age 22, Sushant Singh made his acting debut with the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. In 2009, he played the lead role in Pavitra Rishta which made him a household name. Since then there was no looking back for the actor. Right from his Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che to his last outing Chhichhore, the actor left behind a long list of memorable roles which will be cherished forever.
You will be certainly missed, Sushant.
Video: Bollywood shocked over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise
