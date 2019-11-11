Did you know Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Ajay Devgn's 100th film?

Ajay Devgn, known for his expressive eyes and relevant performances in films, has already completed 30 years in the industry. In fact, his upcoming period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is Ajay Devgn's 100th film. Imagine that!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is a historical saga about the titular character, portrayed by Devgn, and how he represented Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army and fought till his last breath.

Ajay Devgn's team released a special poster and video commemorating his 100th film and celebrating his three decades in the industry. Check out the video below:

It's hard to believe that Ajay Devgn is already on his 100th film! Known and loved the world over for his roles such as Bajirao Singham in the Singham franchise, Ajay Rai in Ishq, Malik in Company, Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Amit Kumar in Gangaajal, Gopal in the Golmaal series, and so many more films, Ajay Devgn is truly a complete entertainer.

The actor's contemporaries also took to social media to congratulate him on this amazing feat. SRK wrote on Twitter:

Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you’ve come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji. pic.twitter.com/s1YpGpgEkQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2019

Arshad Warsi tweeted, "Congratulations â¦@ajaydevgnâ© on your 100th film, looking forward to another century..."

Tanhaji, directed by Om Raut, is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Besides this film, Ajay Devgn will also be seen in Maidaan, a biopic in which he essays the football legend, Syed Abdul Rahim. He also has RRR and the war drama, Bhuj: The Pride Of India in the pipeline.

