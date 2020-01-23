Did you know tennis babe Naomi Osaka stalks Twitter for followers?
Naomi Osaka playfully warned one journalist on Twitter
Melbourne: After beating Zheng Shuai in Melbourne on Wednesday, reigning Australian Open champ Naomi Osaka used her victory speech to name-check one of her 500,000 followers on Twitter. "I know there's a person sitting in the ninth row named Marcus, who I stalk on Twitter, and I see your tweet so shout-out, thanks for coming, see you!" The Japanese later told reporters that "I stalk Twitter.
I know I probably shouldn't, but I just like clicking people's messages and then scrolling down and then clicking another person. I stalk your Twitter too sometimes," she playfully warned one journalist, adding: "You do very good, good tweets."
