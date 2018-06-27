Did you know these Hollywood actors voiced for Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs?

Here are the names of the Hollywood actors who have shared their voice for the alpha dogs onscreen in Isle of Dogs

From the director of The Grand Budapest Hotel comes Isle of Dogs. Premiered at the 68th Berlin Film Festival, Wes Anderson is now set to release his second stop-animation film after Fantastic Mr. Fox in India soon. The film that received appreciation at the festival, will certainly take you on a ride with its puppet characters.

Alongside the unique and brilliant plot, the witty characters in the film too take the audience by surprise and why not? The characters have been voiced over by some of the best actors of Hollywood.

Here are the names of the actors who have shared their voice for the alpha dogs onscreen:

1. If you've seen Fight Club, you are already charmed by his charisma. Edward Norton who has also played Banner in The Incredible Hulk voiced for Rex - plucky, decisive, de facto leader of their hero pack.

2. Are you a fan of Garfield? If you are, here's a good news for you. Bill Murray who has been seen in Wes Anderson's movies before will be now playing the former mascot to the Megasaki Dragons Little League baseball team as Boss.

3. An author and director himself, Bob Balaban has given the world his best always. He has also worked with Wes before and now, he'll be playing a former spokesdog for Doggy Chop, King in the film.

4. Jeff Goldblum never seems to get tired of his funny roles. After playing Grandmaster in Thor Ragnarok, Goldblum is set to play Duke in Isle of Dogs and guess what? He loves gossiping.

5. Fans of Breaking Bad, pay close attention! Bryan Cranston, your very own Walter White will be starring in the film too as a stray called Chief.

Liev Schreiber plays the missing dog of the 12-year-old boy, Atari Kobayashi who was bodyguard dog to the Mayoral household. Other than these actors, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, F. Murray Abraham, and Harvey Keitel have also voiced for the other dogs in the film. Catch Isle of Dogs in cinemas on 6th July 2018, in select cities in India.

