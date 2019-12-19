Did you know Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress is former CM Manohar Joshi's granddaughter?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Gully Boy's MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and newcomer Sharvari feature in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Producers, Yash Raj Films recently announced the project. Sharvari is the granddaughter of veteran Shiv Sena leader and former state chief minister Manohar Joshi.

Her mother, Namrata Wagh, is the politician's daughter. Entrepreneur Shailesh Wagh is Sharvari's father. This is one more Bollywood connect with politics after Riteish Deshmukh.

The first Bunty Aur Babli in 2005 gave us the perfect Bunty and Babli in the form of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had made a guest appearance in the special song Kajra Re.

Director of the film Varun Sharma, who is also the writer, said, "Siddhant caught everyone's eye with his brilliant acting debut in Gully Boy and became the heartthrob of the nation. We are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. He is a superb actor, is extremely charming and he fits the role perfectly. Sharvari is an extremely special actress to watch out for. She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on-screen to understand what we mean."

