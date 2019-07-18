Did you know this is Disha Patani's most favourite genre of movies?

bollywood

Disha Patani shares her favourite genre of movies with us and all we can say is, we feel you!

Disha Patani

Be it her slaying through her Instagram pictures, or her acting skills, Disha Patani never fails to grab the attention of the world. Recently, Disha made headlines when she shared her favourite genre of movies with us and all we can say is, we feel you!

The Jawani Jaaneman girl recently shared that, "I love thriller films, I love action films and thriller is one of my most favourite genres." With Disha spilling some beans on her movie picks, we are thrilled as well.

Disha is one of the most followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram. She always stuns her followers with some of her beautiful photos. Taking the internet by storm with 18.4 million followers, her captivating action pictures and videos receive more messages from girls rather than boys. Check out some of her bold and beautiful pictures:

Recently, the actress was witnessed essaying the role of a trapeze artist in the blockbuster Bharat which entered the 100 crore club at the box office and her bodacious dance moves in the hit song 'Slow Motion' is receiving all the appreciation and she has taken over the world like a storm.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which earned more than 100 crores at the box office and her recent film Bharat made over Rs 200-crore mark. Disha Patani will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Malang. It stars veteran Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu and will release next year. Most of the shooting in March is concentrated in Mauritius and Goa.

On the personal front, Disha is in news for her alleged break-up with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. It was their countless appearances together and the sizzling chemistry they shared that first made people start talking about them being a couple. Not only that, but the pair are also great friends and share common interests. They have apparently decided to continue with their friendship despite the circumstances.

