Did you know Tiger Shroff has the maximum franchises to his credit amongst his contemporaries?

When it comes to stunning action films, Tiger Shroff is amongst the first actors that comes to mind! The actor has taken the baton of one of the biggest and the youngest action stars that delivers some vigorous action scenes to the audience. He packs some real heat and real martial arts moves in his action scenes which is what makes them seem so natural.

The actor is currently coming out with the success that Baaghi 3 gained and is going to be making an appearance in his next film Heropanti 2. This film is slated to release on July 17, 2021!

To his credit, the actor has the maximum number of franchises amongst most of his contemporaries. The Baaghi franchise is an example of how Tiger Shroff's performances have had a strong impact on the box-office!

Baaghi grossed a breathtaking amount of 127 crores worldwide, which brought in Baaghi 2 that did even better than the first instalment and grossed a total of 257 crores worldwide and lastly, Baaghi 3 still grossed an awe-striking total of 135.08 crores worldwide despite the global pandemic and its short theatrical run. We can witness from the progressively better numbers that Tiger's action moves just call for a franchise and filmmakers surely will benefit from it!

Even during the lockdown, Tiger is working towards his upcoming projects. The actor is doing meetings and zoom calls with his team and crew so they can occupy this time and prepare for his upcoming projects and how they can bring something completely fresh to the table.

Apart from Heropanti 2, the youngest action star will also be making an appearance in the official remake of Rambo, right at the forefront. Watch out for power-packed punches and jaw-dropping kicks in Tiger's next performance!

