Did you know what inspired Anu menon to create biopic on Shakuntala Devi?

When asked why a biopic on Shakuntala Devi and what was her personal motivation behind picking up this script, Anu Menon mentions her daughter being her inspiration.

She said, "One day, I heard my then 9-year-old daughter say that girls like English and boys like Maths. That really stung and I realized that we really need to fix this. That was the starting point, following which I began doing some research around Shakuntala Devi and eventually connected with her daughter Anupama in London with my co-writer Nayanika. So this is certainly a story that is equal measures personal and important to me. I do hope little girls across the world see the movie and feel differently about maths"

