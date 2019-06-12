Did you know you can name cyclones too? Here's how

national

The suggested name can be communicated to the Director General of Meteorology department or sent to the IMD's email address.

Representational image

With Cyclone Vayu set to make landfall in Gujarat tomorrow, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind are likely to occur in the southern districts of the state. Ever wondered how cyclones are actually named? In fact, you can name one too. Here's how.

According to Mumbai IMD Deputy Director General KS Hosilkar, "Naming a cyclone is the most important. Sometimes, there are two to three cyclones moving in one sea or ocean together. So, to identify and keep a continuous watch without getting confused, it is important to name cyclones. Also to study the pattern and other research, naming is very important. We cannot give numbers and talk about a particular cyclone so naming is very important."

KS Hosilkar further explained that earlier cyclonic storms were named using only female names but that trend has changed. India falls under the southern region of the world. A total of eight countries fall under this group and they give names to cyclones one by one. The countries involved are India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

These countries name cyclones one at a time and these names are then discussed in the meeting of all countries later finalizing to one. The cyclone names are decided well in advance and as in when cyclone occurs, names are given to it. According to the India Times, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that if the public wants to suggest the name of a cyclone, the proposed name must meet some fundamental criteria which are as follows:

The name should be short and easily understood when broadcast.

The name must not convey an inflammatory meaning or be culturally sensitive.

A storm causes so much destruction and death that its name is considered for retirement and hence is not used repeatedly.

The suggested name can be communicated to Director General of Meteorology department, Mausam Bhawan, Lodi Road, New Delhi. Name suggestions can also be sent to the IMD's email address.

Also Read: Mumbai on alert in wake of cyclone Vayu: Disaster Management Department

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates