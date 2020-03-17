Did you see Aryan Khan's new look? Do you like it?

Aryan Khan is one of the coolest star sons in Bollywood. He's often spotted holidaying and partying with friends and even family. A lot is being spoken about his big Bollywood debut but nothing has been confirmed yet. What is surely confirmed is that he truly seems to be really handsome. At least his pictures suggest so.

A fan-club of Aryan on Instagram uploaded a picture of him all the way from Mexico where he could be seen chilling alone and posing for the camera as he's all prepped to be a star. What caught our attention was the goatee that he was sporting.

If you are already his fan then watch this pic right here:

And then there was a video that was uploaded by the same fan page and we were asked to spot him in this mad and crazy pool party that was going on. Did you find him?:

Well, he already has dubbed for two Hollywood films in the past- The Incredibles and The Lion King, now we are waiting for his Bollywood debut. And yes, we are also waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's next!

