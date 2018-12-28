Did Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid break up again?

hollywood

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are again garnering headlines as fans have noticed their absence from each other's social media posts which may hint at their breakup. The singer and model did not post any photos of with Malik over the holidays as they have done in the past years. Hadid instead shared a throwback picture on Tuesday of her family with Santa, wishing her fans a Merry Christmas, while Malik did not post anything on his social media over the holidays.

Her last Instagram post with the 'Pillow talk' singer was on October 21. 'Flyin home to my happy place,' she had captioned a shot of herself cozying up to her beau, along with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer does not have any photos of Hadid on his Instagram account and he is not following her though she still follows him on the photo-sharing application.

If there was even a smidgen of doubt left, Hadid may have confirmed it on December 14 when she retweeted a post from Kehlani that read, 'I do not owe you myself. I do not owe you any information about me beyond what i choose for you to know. I do not owe you strength when i am weak. I do not owe you answers just because you ask.'

A few days ago, Malik released a new song titled 'There You Are'. The song is about relying on people and fans feel that it is about his lady love and their on and off relationship. Malik's cousin Jawaad Saeed posted a selfie with Malik on Instagram on Thursday, with a caption that read, 'Through best and worst, take a bullet for you. Keep happy my bro,' which adds more fuel to their split rumours.

A source told US Weekly in October that Hadid and Malik's romance 'has been very intense' since they reunited in April after two months of split. 'She's really turned into a recluse and has been spending all of her time with him,' the source added.

The duo was first linked in the year 2015. Hadid and Malik had announced the end of their two-year relationship in March. People close to the couple said that both of them were at a much better place post the split.

