Maharashtra ACB refuses claims of closing probe against Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam

AMID the political crises in Maharashtra, a controversy broke out after a clean chit was given to the newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar in the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam case. The controversy broke out after a document was leaked from Maharashtra ACB about closing nine open enquiries against the NCP leader. Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG Parambir Singh has said that in none of these cases Ajit Pawar was named. He also said that this is a routine process.

#WATCH Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG, Parambir Singh: In none of the 9 inquiries that have been closed today, name of Ajit Pawar is figured. No irregularities were found in these 9 inquiries. These are routine inquiries. pic.twitter.com/kme8VOOAsN — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

A list is being circulated on social media, saying that cases against Maharasthra Deputy Chief Minister have been dropped, a claim that the ACB has denied. "I can confirm that none of the cases closed is related to Ajit Pawar," ACB chief Parambir Singh told ANI.

In a detailed statement, the Maharashtra ACB DG Parambir Singh said, "We are examining 2654 tenders of 45 irrigation projects and so far 24 different FIRs have been registered. Also, 45 (including current 09 inquiries ) inquiries have been closed after no evidence of any criminality was found, some negligence was found by government officials and 28 departmental enquiries were recommended."

Singh further elaborated, "This is a routine process as we have to submit a progress report before the court. So far we have closed 36 enquiries and now nine more enquiries have been closed after no evidence was found." Singh also said that the list of cases that are being projected as dropped on social media was conditional and could be reopened if more information comes to light or courts order further inquiry, reports news agency ANI.

The Maharashtra ACB has so far filed five charge sheet in an alleged 70,000 crore irrigation scam. Back then, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had made serious allegations against Ajit Pawar.

A senior officer said, "These 09 inquiries which you can see in the paper; these have been closed 2-3 months ago after receiving a report. The same will be submitted in a progress report before the high court on the next hearing which is on November 28."



In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state on Saturday morning. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

With inputs from ANI

