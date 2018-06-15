Didn't L-G get 4 minutes in four days to meet Arvind Kejriwal, asks AAP leader

Addressing a press meet, Rajya Sabha MP and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that nobody was being allowed to meet the chief minister during his sit-in at the L-G Secretariat and asked if he had been arrested

AAP leader Sanjay Singh with party workers during a protest, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his three ministers continued their sit-in at the L-G office, the AAP on Thursday attacked Lt Governor Anil Baijal, wondering whether he did not have even "four minutes" to meet them in the last four days.

Addressing a press meet, Rajya Sabha MP and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that nobody was being allowed to meet the chief minister during his sit-in at the L-G Secretariat and asked if he had been arrested.

Kejriwal and his three cabinet colleagues — Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain — have stayed put at the L-G's office since Monday evening over their demands, including a direction to officers to end their "strike" and action against those who have struck work.

