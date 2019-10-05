Amol Kale: Didn't think cricket elections would be so exciting

With president Vijay Patil, secretary Sanjay Naik and vice-president Amol Kale being elected unopposed, the centre of focus was on the treasurer's post and who would be the nine elected in the apex council yesterday.

At Wankhede Stadium yesterday, Naik, 48, became the first secretary in MCA's history to be elected unopposed. Another surprise for him was the decision of the association to have him represent them in the BCCI Annual General Meeting scheduled for October 23. "It is a huge responsibility to represent MCA in BCCI. It was a big surprise for me when our managing committee took this decision.

I will seek the views of our members on what they expect from the BCCI and will go for the meeting with the guidance of president Vijay Patil," Naik told mid-day yesterday.

Like Naik, MCA's new vice-president Kale did not expect to be elected as the association's vice-president unopposed. "I never thought elections of a cricket association can be so exciting. But it was not that tough as the [Bal Mahaddalkar] group was so strong and stood by each other. I was thinking of becoming a [managing committee] member first, but I never expected to be MCA vice-president," said Kale.

MCA's former secretary Mayank Khandwala was beaten by Jagdish Achrekar in the tussle for the Treasurer's post. Khandwala, a former inter-office and 'A' division club left-arm spinner, got 128 votes, while Achrekar claimed 189 votes. MCA's current ad-hoc committee member Shaikh Shahalam claimed the Joint Secretary's slot with 196 votes. His rival Sangam Lad secured 121 votes.

Former Mumbai spinner and selector Ravi Thakkar (90 votes) was unsuccessful in his attempt to be on the Apex Council, but all-rounder Amit Dani (144 votes) clinched a seat which made him the only first-class player in the all-important committee.

Other members of the apex council are: Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar (241 votes), Ajinkya Naik (201), Gaurav Payyade (180), Vihang Sarnaik (165), Abhay Hadap (160), Kaushik Godbole (157), Nadim Memon (140) and Khodadad Yazdegardi (133).

