Diego Costa asks Antoine Griezmann not to leave Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has revealed that he asked his French teammate Antoine Griezmann not to leave the Spanish football club, and that Griezmann had not expressed any plans to depart at the end of the season.

Speaking at a press conference with the Spain national team, to which he returned after nine months of absence, Costa said Griezmann knows how valuable he is to Atletico and how much the club wants him, reports Efe.

Costa added that he would be happy if the Frenchman stayed, but he understood that everyone must do what is in their best interest. Costa joked that he thought Griezmann was staying because the French forward had always told Costa to return to Atletico, and now that the two were on the same team he would not want leave.

On Wednesday, Griezmann told French newspaper L'Equipe that he wanted to decide his future with Athletico Madrid before playing in the 2018 World Cup.

