Diego Costa in 'fantastic form' for Madrid derby: Simeone

Costa scored twice against Real as Atletico lifted the European Super Cup in August and, going further back, he hit the winner at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013, before leaving to join Chelsea

Diego Costa

Diego Simeone has pledged his full support to Diego Costa, despite the Atletico Madrid striker's La Liga drought ahead of tonight's derby against Real Madrid. Costa scored twice against Real as Atletico lifted the European Super Cup in August and, going further back, he hit the winner at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013, before leaving to join Chelsea.

He has struggled for goals this season, however, managing only one in the Champions League against Monaco while in La Liga he has not found the net since February, a run that includes 15 matches.

"I see him being in fantastic form and for me, in the first half the other day (against Huesca), he was above everyone else, he played very well," Simeone said. "He was involved in our first goal with an assist and was always always moving and causing problems. Physically, he is strong and against Madrid, I expect him to have a great game."

