Diego Luna, Scoot McNairy to return for'Narcos: Mexico season 2

Actors Diego Luna and Scott McNairy will reprise their roles from Narcos: Mexico season 1 for the second chapter. Netflix on Friday announced that Luna and McNairy will star in the upcoming second season of "Narcos: Mexico", read a statement.

Production recently began on season two in Mexico. Luna was recently honoured with a Critics' Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in in the show. The series itself also garnered a WGA nomination in the episodic drama category.

Originally intended as a fourth season of "Narcos", which focused on the rise of the cocaine business in Colombia under Pablo Escobar and his Medellin Cartel, "Narcos: Mexico" became a new series, shifting the focus to the beginnings of the Mexican drug trade and how it became what it is today.

The first season tells the story of the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Pena) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined.

Narcos: Mexico is produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix. Eric Newman will return as executive producer and showrunner.

