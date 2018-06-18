Diego Maradona: Did not know that no one can smoke in the stadiums

Smoking inside the stadium is banned for the first time during the World Cup this year. And what Maradona did was obviously wrong

Maradona smokes a cigar at the Argentina v Iceland match

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has said that he, "would have been arrested" for his ill-famous hand of God goal when asked about the importance of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), recently. He scored that goal in the quarter-final of the 1986 World Cup, the last time La Albiceleste had won the title. And after 32 years, in Russia, Maradona was still creating controversies, this time at the Otkritie Arena at Spartak, Moscow when he was caught smoking a cigar during the Argentina versus Iceland match.

Smoking inside the stadium is banned for the first time during the World Cup this year. And what Maradona did was obviously wrong. But the universal rebel has apologised for his actions claiming he wasn't aware of the no smoking regulation. On Instagram yesterday, Madarona wrote: "I honestly did not know that no one can smoke in the stadiums. I apologise to everyone and the organisation."

Maradona didn't seem too happy with Argentina's 1-1 draw with Iceland too, but he refrained from criticising the team for its failure to win their first match against a debutant outfit. "Today was a difficult day for Argentines with a lot of tension in our first match. Everyone has their way of feeling things. Come on, Argentina, let's support our guys, now more than ever," he said.

