Diego is an eternal genius: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar pay respects to Maradona

The football fraternity consisting of greats such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Pele and Gary Lineker led tributes Argentina football legend Diego Maradona who passed away on Wednesday, aged 60, in Tigre, Buenos Aires.

Maradona's fellow Argentine and Barcelona star forward Lionel Messi said: "Diego is eternal". "A very sad day for all Argentines and football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I send my condolences to all his family and friends," said Messi on Instagram. Take a look at Leo's post below.

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo called Diego Maradona an "eternal genius". "Today I bid farewell to a friend and the world bids farewell to an eternal genius. One of the best of all time. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten," Ronaldo said on Twitter.

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

Brazil and Paris St Germain star Neymar shared a photo of a younger self with Maradona who is seen affectionately clutching him, on Instagram - and called him a "legend of football".

Neymar shared a photo of Maradona in his glory lifting the World Cup in 1986 and wrote, "RIP LEGEND !! You will always be in our memories, you left your legacy. SOCCER thanks you. Rest in peace, legend."

Brazil's football legend and Maradona's reported rival Pele earlier paid tribute to Diego Maradona, a legend himself and a World Cup winner.

"What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky," wrote Pele on Twitter.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Former England striker Gary Lineker, who as a member of the England team tasted defeat at the hands of Argentina at a 1986 World Cup quarter-final match, was also effusive in praise. He said Maradona was "by some distance, the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time". Lineker shared a few posts and videos paying tribute to Maradona on Twitter. Have a look at them below.

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Always a delight to be in his company. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» https://t.co/SfTo8SLqlR — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

The best warm-up in the history of the beautiful game. https://t.co/JjwIuiLYiG — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Memories of a genius I was lucky enough to spend some time with. https://t.co/fpcatBuqmo — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

"Thank dear Dieguito for your friendship, for your football, sublime, without comparison. Simply, the best football player in the history of football. So many enjoyable moments together. Impossible to say which one was the best. RIP my dear friend," said former Argentina and Tottenham midfielder Ossie Ardiles.

