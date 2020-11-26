Diego is an eternal genius: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar pay respects to Maradona
As Diego Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020, the football fraternity including greats like Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo and others paid fitting tributes to the Argentine football legend
The football fraternity consisting of greats such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Pele and Gary Lineker led tributes Argentina football legend Diego Maradona who passed away on Wednesday, aged 60, in Tigre, Buenos Aires.
Maradona's fellow Argentine and Barcelona star forward Lionel Messi said: "Diego is eternal". "A very sad day for all Argentines and football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I send my condolences to all his family and friends," said Messi on Instagram. Take a look at Leo's post below.
Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo called Diego Maradona an "eternal genius". "Today I bid farewell to a friend and the world bids farewell to an eternal genius. One of the best of all time. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten," Ronaldo said on Twitter.
Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020
Brazil and Paris St Germain star Neymar shared a photo of a younger self with Maradona who is seen affectionately clutching him, on Instagram - and called him a "legend of football".
Also Read: Mad genius, Rest In peace: Sourav Ganguly's tribute to Diego Maradona
Neymar shared a photo of Maradona in his glory lifting the World Cup in 1986 and wrote, "RIP LEGEND !! You will always be in our memories, you left your legacy. SOCCER thanks you. Rest in peace, legend."
Brazil's football legend and Maradona's reported rival Pele earlier paid tribute to Diego Maradona, a legend himself and a World Cup winner.
"What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky," wrote Pele on Twitter.
Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA— Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020
Former England striker Gary Lineker, who as a member of the England team tasted defeat at the hands of Argentina at a 1986 World Cup quarter-final match, was also effusive in praise. He said Maradona was "by some distance, the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time". Lineker shared a few posts and videos paying tribute to Maradona on Twitter. Have a look at them below.
Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020
Always a delight to be in his company. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» https://t.co/SfTo8SLqlR— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020
The best warm-up in the history of the beautiful game. https://t.co/JjwIuiLYiG— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020
Memories of a genius I was lucky enough to spend some time with. https://t.co/fpcatBuqmo— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020
"Thank dear Dieguito for your friendship, for your football, sublime, without comparison. Simply, the best football player in the history of football. So many enjoyable moments together. Impossible to say which one was the best. RIP my dear friend," said former Argentina and Tottenham midfielder Ossie Ardiles.
Inputs from IANS
Diego Armando Maradona was born on October 30, 1960 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Diego Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game.
Diego Maradona was famously nicknamed as 'El Pibe de Oro (The Golden Boy) in football.
At a height of 5 feet 5 inches, Diego Maradona had a small stature but he combined it perfectly with his exceptional dribbling skills and ball control which would help him gain the upper hand against the opposition.
Diego Maradona had played for various football clubs such as Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors.
Diego Maradona made his debut for the Argentina football team in 1977 and played 91 games scoring 34 international goals.
During the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals against England, Diego Maradona became infamous for two incidents which were etched into the history books - 'The Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century. Maradona's first goal came in the 55th minute in which he scored by using his hand against goalie Peter Shilton. What followed 4 minutes later is often called the greatest goal of all time. After receiving the ball from midfielder Hector Enrique, Maradona had a 60-yard run in which he went past 4 England footballers before selling a dummy to Shilton again and netting the ball home. Argentina won the match 2-0.
Diego Maradona appeared in four different FIFA World Cups - 1982, 1986, 1990 and 1994. Maradona led the Argentina football team to win the 1986 World Cup after they defeated West Germany in the finals.
Diego Maradona was married to Claudia Villafane from 1984 to 2003. The couple has two daughters - Dalma Nerea and Giannina Dinorah.
In this file photo taken on May 20, 2008, former Argentinian football player Diego Maradona (C) is kissed by his daughters Giannina (L) and Dalma as he arrives to attend the screening of Serbian director Emir Kusturica's documentary film 'Maradona by Kusturica' at the 61st Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
Diego Maradona had won many honours in football such as the FIFA World Cup golden ball and silver shoe, FIFA Player of the Century, FIFA golden foot, FIFA World Cup All-Star Team, FIFA World Cup Dream Team, Globe Soccer Awards Player Career Award and FIFA Goal of the Century.
Diego Maradona has left us, but his legacy in football will be remembered for the ages.
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title is no more. The 60-year-old passed away at his home in Tigre after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to Argentine media reports. We take a look at his illustrious football career through some memorable photos of him through the years. Pictures/ AFP
