Diego Maradona kicked out of house by girlfriend Rocio Oliva after they split

football

Maradona met Oliva in 2012 after he divorced his first wife Claudia Villafane in 2003, ending 17 years of marriage

Diego Maradona with Rocio Oliva

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona, 58, has reportedly split with girlfriend Rocio Oliva, who is 30 years younger to him. Apparently, she has thrown Maradona out of the house which the football great had bought for her in Bella Vista, Buenos Aires. Maradona met Oliva in 2012 after he divorced his first wife Claudia Villafane in 2003, ending 17 years of marriage.

According to a report in El Nueve channel, Maradona and Oliva ended their relationship after a series of arguments and fights. British tabloid, The Sun, quoted Argentine journalist Lio Pecoraro, who broke the news on the Todas Las Tardes programme, as saying: "The ex-footballer was thrown out of the house he gifted to Rocio in Bella Vista. The ex-No. 10 doesn't want to leave. The relationship between them is finished."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates