Diego Maradona needs knee surgery, says Physician

football

Diego Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona suffers from severe osteoarthritis and needs to undergo knee surgery, one of his physicians has said. "We treated him before the World Cup so he could get through his activities in Russia in the best way," Maradona's doctor German Ochoa told Todo Noticias television, referring to Maradona's broadcasting gig during the tournament.

"He has severe osteoarthritis in both his knees. He no longer has cartilage. The bones are touching each other," the Colombian physician added. A video disseminated showed Maradona, 57, walking with difficulty during a practice at the Mexican second-division club he coaches, Dorados de Sinaloa.

