Diego Maradona's daughter Jana debuts as lingerie model at age 23

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Argetntine football legend Diego Maradona's daughter Jana made her debut as a lingerie model recently.

Jana, 23, who was fathered by Maradona during a brief affair with Argentine bar worker Valeria Sabalain, was officially acknowledged by the World Cup-winning footballer only five years ago.

She has been breaking the internet recently, having Instagrammed a series of photographs wearing a bikini. "Curves on point," she captioned one of her recent social media posts.

Maradona has two daughters, Dalma 32, and Giannina, 30, from former wife Claudia Villafane besides a son, Diego Fernando, six, with ex-girlfriend Veronica Ojeda and another son, Diego Sinagra, from a previous affair, Christina Sinagra, a friend of one of his sisters.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates