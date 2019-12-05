Diego Maradona's daughter Jana debuts as lingerie model at age 23
Jana Maradona has been breaking the internet recently, having Instagrammed a series of photographs wearing a bikini
Argetntine football legend Diego Maradona's daughter Jana made her debut as a lingerie model recently.
Jana, 23, who was fathered by Maradona during a brief affair with Argentine bar worker Valeria Sabalain, was officially acknowledged by the World Cup-winning footballer only five years ago.
She has been breaking the internet recently, having Instagrammed a series of photographs wearing a bikini. "Curves on point," she captioned one of her recent social media posts.
Maradona has two daughters, Dalma 32, and Giannina, 30, from former wife Claudia Villafane besides a son, Diego Fernando, six, with ex-girlfriend Veronica Ojeda and another son, Diego Sinagra, from a previous affair, Christina Sinagra, a friend of one of his sisters.
