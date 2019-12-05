MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Diego Maradona's daughter Jana debuts as lingerie model at age 23

Updated: Dec 05, 2019, 08:58 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Jana Maradona has been breaking the internet recently, having Instagrammed a series of photographs wearing a bikini

Jana Maradona with father Diego Maradona
Jana Maradona with father Diego Maradona

Argetntine football legend Diego Maradona's daughter Jana made her debut as a lingerie model recently.

Jana, 23, who was fathered by Maradona during a brief affair with Argentine bar worker Valeria Sabalain, was officially acknowledged by the World Cup-winning footballer only five years ago.

She has been breaking the internet recently, having Instagrammed a series of photographs wearing a bikini. "Curves on point," she captioned one of her recent social media posts. 

Maradona has two daughters, Dalma 32, and Giannina, 30, from former wife Claudia Villafane besides a son, Diego Fernando, six, with ex-girlfriend Veronica Ojeda and another son, Diego Sinagra, from a previous affair, Christina Sinagra, a friend of one of his sisters.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK