Diesel cheat Audi to cough up 800 million in German fines

Tuesday's fine comes on top of total costs in fines, buybacks and refits of more than 27 billion euros that Volkswagen has had to pay out over its "dieselgate" scandal.

The case dealt with almost 5 million cars. Representational Image/AFP

Volkswagen said on Tuesday its subsidiary Audi had agreed to pay an 800-million-euro (USD 927 million) fine issued by German prosecutors to close a diesel cheating investigation.

"Audi AG has accepted the fine" investigators levied for "deviations from regulatory requirements in certain V6 and V8 diesel aggregates (motors) and diesel vehicles", the group said in a statement, adding that "the fine will directly affect Volkswagen AG's financial earnings" for 2018.

Tuesday's fine comes on top of total costs in fines, buybacks and refits of more than 27 billion euros that Volkswagen has had to pay out over its "dieselgate" scandal. VW admitted in 2015 to building so-called "defeat devices" into 11 million cars worldwide. Investigators pursued Audi over V6 and V8 engines it built into its own vehicles, VW's own-brand cars and models from fellow subsidiary Porsche, as well as over Audi vehicles fitted with cheating VW-built motors. In total, the case dealt with almost five million cars worldwide built between 2004 and 2018.

While the probe against Audi as a company is now closed, other cases against managers and executives from the VW group remain open, with charges including fraud, false advertising and failure to keep investors informed.

