Differences with China will be resolved: Indian Army chief

Situation with China has been tense and India is continuously engaging with them at the military and diplomatic level, said Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday, who is visiting Ladakh to review the situation amid the ongoing border tension. "Situation has been little tense for the last two to three months. We have been continuously engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic level.

These engagements are ongoing and will continue in the future as well. We are very sure that through this medium of talks, whatever differences we have, will be resolved and we will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests," Naravane told ANI in an exclusive interview. He underlined that some precautionary deployment for the safety of Indian troops have been undertaken for safety and security.

"In view of the situation, we had undertaken some precautionary deployment for our own safety and security. These deployments we undertook along the LAC so that our security and integrity remains safeguarded," General Naravane stated.

