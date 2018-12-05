Different musical strokes from different folks

things-to-do

Jain adds that they formed the band three years ago while studying together at a music school in Mumbai. And now, they will play a gig at a SoBo space tonight.

Here's how a band usually goes about the process of crafting a song — one of the members writes lyrics or composes a tune, and using that as the foundation, the rest add layers till it has a complete melodic structure. But that's not how Aankh Micholi operates. Instead, the city-based Hindi folk rock act's modus operandi involves simply jamming in a room together till a song starts revealing itself from the midst of all the impromptu music. "We are equal partners all along," vocalist Osho Jain tells us, revealing a sort of democratic approach that even political parties can learn from.

There is a simple reason behind it, though. All five members come from different places and musical backgrounds. Bassist Hansel Dias is a Mumbaikar fed on a diet of jazz. Keyboardist Akshay Dabhadkar, a Punekar, leans more towards orchestral music. Guitarist Pankaj Pathe has Lavani influences since he hails from Nagpur. And while drummer Bharat Chandore and Jain are both from Indore, the former picked up percussion instruments like the mandal since he played with adivasi groups. The latter — having spent years with his mother's family in Rajasthan — imbibes folk influences from the state when writing lyrics.

Jain adds that they formed the band three years ago while studying together at a music school in Mumbai. And now, they will play a gig at a SoBo space tonight. Catch it for a fun set of songs made by a bunch of young musicians, playing in a band where no one's a supreme leader.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 749

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates