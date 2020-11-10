Let's get on board

In this age of online Ludo and Candy Crush, board games that involve science and learning are steadily making its place among families. Too bad it took some of us a pandemic to realise that board games can, in fact, be a powerful way for friends and families to spend quality time together. Most classic games have learnings embedded in them, without making its participants feel that they are honing a skill. The new-age options, though direct in their emphasis on science and general knowledge, make learning even better.

Here are a few we've tried and enjoyed over the last month.

For over a month now, we've been playing this STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) card-based board game every weekend and are amazed at how our afternoons melt into evenings without us getting bored. Sunshine: The adventures of Sunlight, is a fun-filled game by Spark Club based on the phenomena of sunlight and is designed and developed by a BITS Pilani alumni. It teaches interesting science concepts like how sunlight is made with seven different colours, and how it is affected by solar eclipses, rainbows, and black holes — all disguised as rules of the game. Many concepts were a refresher for us grown-ups as well. You realise that in the process, the game helps build children's logical and scientific skills. Adding to the personal touch, the box comes with a hand-written science fact note from their educator, wrapped in eco-friendly packing.

Did you know that guava had more than four times the Vitamin C in oranges? I didn't. Navneet's Fruity Frolic board game that I played with the kids kept us engaged and we had fun too, picking it up in between school and work breaks. The trump game has five characters you can choose from, each of which needs one fruit nutrient more than the other. Then you must follow the rules and draw cards to make it win. This game also in a way, helps you understand how different fruits have nutrients required for the different nutritional needs of our body. We've put the kids on duty to fill the reusable 'How fit am I' chart that was part of the game. There's also a cool animation on YouTube that you can follow for instructions.

If you feel strongly about the planet and want to inculcate the habit of sustainability and eco-friendly ways, Ecotopia is a good place to start. Filled with eco-friendly tips, fun facts, and plenty of amusing twists and turns, this dice-based currency game has us hooked for hours to reach the finish line. Meticulously ideated, the insights, eco-tips, did-you-know facts and learnings are seamlessly tied into the game, and are a great way to get you thinking about the planet and its wellbeing.

But what we love the most is that the entire board game and all the components in it are made with all-natural

ingredients that are 100 per cent recyclable.

