Differently-abled minor sexually assaulted by neighbour, friend films act in New Delhi

Two of the friends of the accused filmed the entire incident to blackmail her. They later circulated the video on social media

Representational picture

New Delhi: A 14-year-old differently-abled girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 32-year-old neighbour and filmed in Delhi's Rohini in an incident that took place two weeks ago.

Two of the friends of the accused filmed the entire incident to blackmail her. They later circulated the video on social media.

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested all the three accused in the said case.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012 and IT Act.

(mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)



Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever