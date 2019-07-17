Differently-abled woman allegeldy raped by uncle's friend in Thanjavur

crime

The man has been booked for rape and an investigation is on, police said

Thanjavur: A 20-year-old differently-abled woman was allegedly raped by a man after she delivered a stillborn baby in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district. Police on Wednesday said that the accused was a friend of the woman's maternal uncle and used to frequently visit her house.

According to the police, the woman, paralysed by polio, lived with her younger sister and her maternal grandmother. Her mother is undergoing treatment for cancer. After the woman delivered a stillborn baby, she revealed to her family that she was sexually abused by her maternal uncle's friend. The family later filed a police complaint against the accused, they said.

In a similar incident, the Dahisar police arrested a 40-year-old man for sexually abusing his four-year-old niece in Borivali East. According to Dahisar police, the accused attempted to rape his niece when no one was at home as the parents of survivor were away for work.

The four-year-old girl's mother got to know about the sexual assault incident after her daughter complained of burn around her private part.

"I took my daughter to a private hospital where the doctors suggested that I approach the police as it was a rape attempt. I asked my daughter if she was abused by anyone, which is when she named my brother-in-law," the mother of the survivor said in her complaint at Dahisar police station.

Senior Inspector Vasant Pingale of Dahisar police station confirmed the arrest and said, "He has been booked under the relevant section of IPC and POCSO Act. The investigation is underway."

Post the complaint, the pressure was made from the complainant's in-laws in order to withdraw the case. Fearing threat, the complaint along with her two children including the survivor has been living at her uncle's house in Bhayander.

