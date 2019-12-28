Differently-abled boy playing cricket with friends win hearts online

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

As we are at the end of the year, some of us must be contemplating how 2019 went and what did we do to make it memorable. Some of us would be reflecting on what we reaped, while others are sowing now to reap next year. Amidst all of us we are constantly looking for motivation to make an impact in one’s lives. Amidst all this, here’s a video of a differently-abled boy playing cricket with his friends, giving all the inspiration we need is making rounds on social media.

The video posted on Twitter by Sudha Ramen IFS shows the boy trying to run while playing cricket. In the caption hashtagged #DeterminedMind, she writes that she should like to get the details of the boy.

Left me speechless! #DeterminedMind A must watch to all those who love cricket and even those who don't like it. Got to see this in FB, would love to know the details of this boy. @CSKFansOfficial @Whistlepodu4Csk pic.twitter.com/kM0SWACrKl — Sudha Ramen IFS ð®ð³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 26, 2019

The video posted on December 26, has received more than 5000 likes and was retweeted over 1,800 times. Most comments received on the video appreciated how his friends considered him as an equal, overlooking his disability, while others were asking for ways to help the boy.

Amazing stuff. The young boy is so determined and what’s more touching is that the other kids have included him as an equal. So much to learn for all the grown ups. — Kalyan (@kalyansview) December 26, 2019

Hats off the other guys, they have treated him equal. Not to mention the boys attitude which is clearly seen. It is screaming and telling "I am born this way, but I will not stop at anything" — guruprasad (@HLGuruPrasad) December 26, 2019

All kids including the daredevil deserves huge respect. They are just playing as "equals" w/o falling for crap like disability/compassion etc. O/w these morality lessons push kids to avoid such challenged friends focussing more on his/her weaker side & making them weaker. — Raghunath (@blunt_comment) December 26, 2019

This is amazing. The sheer passion for the game and the fact that others have accepted him as an equal speaks volumes about their heart !!! — Ashish Kumar (@ashish_kumark) December 26, 2019

No words to enough to describe the spirit of these kids. Willing to sponsor. Please share the details once known. Thank you for sharing such positive message. ð — Kannan Narayanan (@Narayka1) December 26, 2019

The video has received over 69,200 views so far on Twitter. What do you think of this video?

