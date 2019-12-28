Search

Differently-abled boy playing cricket with friends win hearts online

Published: Dec 28, 2019, 16:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

A video posted on Twitter shows the differently-abled boy trying to run while playing cricket

A screengrab of the video posted by Sudha Ramen IFS on Twitter.
A screengrab of the video posted by Sudha Ramen IFS on Twitter.

As we are at the end of the year, some of us must be contemplating how 2019 went and what did we do to make it memorable. Some of us would be reflecting on what we reaped, while others are sowing now to reap next year. Amidst all of us we are constantly looking for motivation to make an impact in one’s lives. Amidst all this, here’s a video of a differently-abled boy playing cricket with his friends, giving all the inspiration we need is making rounds on social media.

 The video posted on Twitter by Sudha Ramen IFS  shows the boy trying to run while playing cricket. In the caption hashtagged #DeterminedMind, she writes that she should like to get the details of the boy.

The video posted on December 26, has received more than 5000 likes and was retweeted over 1,800 times. Most comments received on the video appreciated how his friends considered him as an equal, overlooking his disability, while others were asking for ways to help the boy.

The video has received over 69,200 views so far on Twitter. What do you think of this video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
STORY OF THE DAY
mid-day exclusive: Ugly graffiti war breaks out on Varsha wall

mid-day exclusive: Ugly graffiti war breaks out on Varsha wall