IND vs AUS: Difficult to play without practice in Australia, says Khaleel Ahmed

cricket

The T20 series so far has been a mixed bag for Ahmed, 20, who took two crucial wickets in the abandoned second T20 here yesterday after getting hammered in the opening game at the Gabba

Khaleel Ahmed celebrates the wicket of AustraliaÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™s D'Arcy Short in Melbourne yesterday. Pic/AFP

Young India pacer Khaleel Ahmed is learning everyday on his maiden tour of Australia and getting the much needed help from senior pro Bhuvneshwar Kumar on how to bowl on the hard and bouncy tracks Down Under.

The T20 series so far has been a mixed bag for Ahmed, 20, who took two crucial wickets in the abandoned second T20 here yesterday after getting hammered in the opening game at the Gabba.

India arrived in Australia less than a week to go for the series opener and adjusting to the hard and bouncy surfaces is a work in progress for Ahmed. "Conditions are different here. Against the West Indies or in Asia Cup, we played in subcontinent and in familiar grounds. When you come to Australia, there weren't many practice sessions and it isn't easy to figure out which line/length is the best option here," said Ahmed.

"So it isn't easy to come and play here. If you don't have ample practice sessions and then suddenly play T20 matches where batsmen own the game, it is a bit difficult." Put into bat, Australia ended their innings at 132-7 in the 19th over due to rain.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever