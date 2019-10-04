Digangana Suryavanshi has multiple projects down South

From being Veera to being a Hippi, the growth chart of Digangana Suryavanshi is just rising in every field. From being a Hindi television girl to being the first one to get roped in for two debut Bollywood movies releasing on the same day, Digangana has made a big way opening for her bright future. She also has three Bollywood releases, and three upcoming South Indian films. She is also called as next Jayalalithaa by ace produce, Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Digangana has bagged three more movies after the immense love showered by the fans for her first step in Tollywood in a Telugu movie, Hippi, with Kartikeya Gummakonda and directed by T.N Krishna. She has three movies in loop- Valayam, which would be a suspense thriller starring Digangana and Laksh Chadalavada and directed by Ramesh Kadumula, the third Telugu movie which is yet to be titled and starting Shiva, which will be a love story, and her first Tamil movie, Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale, starring Digangana and Harish Kalyan and directed by Sanjay Bharathi.

Digangana has left no stones unturned in working hard in every field and genre and her acting and choices of scripts are sure to get her to where is supposed to be, her versatility has proved that she can achieve the goals of being renowned by her work in every industry and that's why she has become the producers' first choice.

