Digangana Suryavanshi is all set to groove on the new Hindi song

Digangana Suryavanshi who made her debut in Bollywood with the movie "Jalebi" and "Fryday" released on the same day and she became the only actress who made her debut at the same time with two movies. She was also seen after "FryDay" in Rangeela Raja with Govinda. She then joined the South industry after giving three films to the Bollywood she is now packed with three projects there.

Now, Digangana Suryavanshi is all set to groove as she is shooting for her Hindi Album song in the Maldives at the moment, which will be a surprise for her fans. Digangana Shared her fun videos and pictures on social media and captioned it "See how talented I am # Maldives # SongShoot [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digangana Suryavanshi (@diganganasuryavanshi) onOct 31, 2019 at 12:02am PDT

Digangana Suryavanshi, who debuted with a Telugu movie 'Hippi' which was a big hit at the box office. Digangana is currently working in 3 movies in the south where this year 'Dhanusu Raasi Neyergale' will release as her Tamil debut, starring opposite Harsh Kalyan. Apart from that, she will be seen in two Telugu movie 'Valayam' starring with Laksh Chadalavada and the second film is untitled but will be seen opposite Telugu Superstar Shiva. But for now, Digangana Suryavanshi fans are excited to see her favourite princess again on the camera.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates