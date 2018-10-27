Digangana Suryavanshi receives a sweet gesture from Govinda on her 21st birthday

bollywood

Govinda and Digangana Suryavanshi

Digangana Suryavanshi turned 21 on October 15. As she was busy with the release of FryDay, there was no time to make merry. On Wednesday night, however, she decided to celebrate her landmark birthday at a Juhu nightspot.

The actress also posted a sweet message on her social media platform. "#turned21 Birthday celebrations on set yesterday! Thank u so much Pahlajji, Govinda Sir, kanta Aunty for the surprise... biggg hug and thank u for making bday so special on set, Chiniji, Sonam, tinuji, Mishraji, Sikanderji, to the whole team #rangeelaraja MAA I LOVE YOU! PAPA WE CELEBRATE AGAIN ON THE TITHI WALA BDAY hehe And big thanks to everyone who wished! Love ya’ll [sic]"

Co-star Govinda turned out to be the life of the party, dragging everyone to the dance floor. The guests danced to his chartbusters. Digangana, best remembered as small screen's Veera, says this was the best birthday she ever had.

