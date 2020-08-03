Digital Cinema App brings hope to Film Makers and Talents in the Entertainment industry

A lot has changed in these past few months with the pandemic spot-lightening the dark side of this so-called shiny, starry industry. With everyone trying to adapt to the new normal, we are witnessing the dark reality of Nepotism, Cliques and Monopoly games with the uproar of the Talents who have been silenced and made to give in.

The future of Cinema and Entertainment is here now. A new streaming platform with a game changing system, technology and goal.

The CEO & Founder of Digital Cinema App, Arian Romal Johnsen says: Digital Cinema App is a platform where talent comes first. We don’t want to categorize anyone and give them a specific ‘’grade’’. We welcome all film makers, short film makers, documentary makers, Music Videos and etc.

It’s time to let people decide what’s good or bad. For a long time major companies and platforms have had the upper hand of deciding what people should watch.

With their big budget contents and even bigger budget for promotions, the major companies have never let the talent with no financial support or strong background come to the limelight.

We are trying to change that by providing a high tech, smoothly functional platform where we focus only on talent.

Digital Cinema App will be live on August 15. 2020

You will be able to download the app on your Mobile Devices, Desktop, TV, Tablet & etc.

With our Pay-per-view system (PPV) we are trying to remove the hassle of managing multiple subscriptions for the users, where you just explore and pay for the content which interests you, which you want to support and show your love to. Letting only Talent and hard work speak out, with the audience being the judge and jury eradicating all the hassle to let content creators focus only on their work and talent.

Now Respect will be purely based and earned through hard-work and Talent…

Digital Cinema App is a part of Romal Empire Invest, a company with many other digital platforms and brands under them such as LetsPartii App, HotJug, Billionær Vodka, XYme App, Capital Neon Game, UnderrCoverr Fashion and many more.

The Interesting part with Digital Cinema App is that you can use your XYme Coins to pay for any movie you want to watch. So if you have collected Xyme Coins already, you should download Digital Cinema App on August 15th And start watching you favourite movies and support talents who deserve it.

As the CEO & Founder of Digital Cinema App, Arian Romal Johnsen says: The cinemas on the ground are dying, Let’s take them to the clouds.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever