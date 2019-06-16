Digital Diaries: Desi version of The Office; Adah Sharma's mane magic

web-series

Mukul Chadda and Steve Carell

The American sitcom, The Office, is being remade in Hindi as a web series. Mukul Chadda will reprise the character of Michael Scott, which was played by Steve Carell in the original.

The hit American series, which was adapted from the British version of the same name, has a dedicated fan following even after six years of the finale for Steve Carell's comedic genius. Research analyst-turned-actor Chadda was earlier seen in films like I, Me Aur Main (2013), Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Gurgaon (2016).

Hues of delight

Commando 2 (2017) actor Adah Sharma is in Mauritius shooting for her digital debut, The Holiday. The actor is known to experiment with her tresses. She now sports orange, pink and blue shades in her hair. She quips, "You need to pay me copyright charges or get sued if you copy it [her hairstyle]."

The Holiday is Adah Sharma's digital debut. "I absolutely love to travel and as luck would have it my first digital series is titled The Holiday. It is a super exciting idea and we are shooting in Mauritius, a breathtakingly beautiful destination," Adah said in a statement.

Besides The Holiday, Adah Sharma is also playing a man in a comedy film on sex reassignment surgery. The story of the film, Man to Man, revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love with and marrying Adah's character and later realising that she was biologically a man and became a woman after going through a sex reassignment surgery.

Adah Sharma has also been roped in to play the leading lady in the Telugu investigative thriller Kalki. The 26-year-old actress is doing a period film after 1920, which released in 2008.

