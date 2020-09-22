Digital expert Ashish Bansal talks about the essentials of entrepreneurship amid the competitive market

With the boom in the digital space amid the pandemic, the world has realized the potential of the web and how it has the power to reach millions. With just the right marketing strategy, one can build an online reputation which will help them in the long run. Today people are seeking digital experts to maintain their presence on social media. Ashish Bansal is one such name who has been in the industry for years, helping out individuals and brands in boosting their digital presence.

Ashish Bansal runs his own digital media agency called Born Social which specializes in online reputation management and public relations. Till date, he has worked with over hundreds of clients from all across the globe, building an expertise in the field making him highly reliable.

“I have never feared from taking risks in life. For me, it has been all about exploring my potential and challenging myself at every stage in life. I do not compare myself with others, rather I try to assess my individual growth. That is the only thing which has helped me learn and grow,” says Bansal when asked about his secret of success.

Not limiting himself to a niche, he has served to clients ranging from different sectors including entertainment, politics and business. When asked about his views on the growing digital space, he explains, “It has always had the potential. It’s just that this pandemic made us all realize and now it has become a necessity. Even the people, who are at the peak in their careers, now want to grow their brand online.”

As a parting note, Bansal gave a pro-tip for all the aspiring entrepreneurs – Know your interests and make a career out of them. Nothing is better than doing what you love because eventually it will reflect in your work and your success.

