Digital way forward for these directors

Online streaming app Netflix announced a new original, Lust Stories, a combination of four short stories directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibaker Banerjee.



Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibaker Banerjee and Karan Johar

Online streaming app Netflix announced a new original, Lust Stories, a combination of four short stories directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibaker Banerjee. Initially, Lust Stories was speculated to be a sequel to Bombay Talkies (2013), but it will now release on Netflix in June across 190 countries.

"A theme of lust, a dynamic platform and the company of prolific filmmakers, the vision of Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala made this experience satisfying," says Johar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates